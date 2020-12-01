Pro-Palestine activist Rachel Corrie awarded 'Freedom Star' posthumously

Late American peace activist Rachel Corrie has been honoured with Palestine's 'Star of Freedom' award by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Corrie was known for defending the Palestinian cause and has become an icon of global solidarity with the Palestinian people.