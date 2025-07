Dictionaries chose 'pandemic' as the word of the year

Two major dictionary publishers, Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com, have chosen 'pandemic' as 2020's word of the year. The decision was based on the extremely high numbers of people who had looked up the word online in 2020.