Is Jordan's custodianship over al-Aqsa in doubt?

Following an unprompted comment by Jordan's foreign ministry, asserting its control and concern for al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem after a reported meeting between Israeli PM Netayahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, TRT World spoke to former Jordanian Foreign Minister Marwan Muasher, who says Jordan's custodianship over the mosque is not in doubt. #alAqsamosque #Jordan #SaudiArabia