WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden's Balancing Act | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
As Joe Biden continues to announce his senior cabinet appointments, leaders of the Democratic Party’s left wing, known as the Progressives, are at risk of being excluded from the incoming administration. After unifying the party and pushing their supporters to vote for Biden in the election, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were expected to get key cabinet positions. Earlier this month, Senator Sanders signaled his desire to serve as Biden’s Labor Secretary, while Senator Warren was reportedly interested in becoming Treasury Secretary. So, as the President-elect weighs the demands of his party’s progressive base against the challenges of having to govern without a Senate majority, would Biden be committing a fundamental mistake by overlooking progressives? Guests: Chuck Rocha Former Senior Advisor to Bernie Sanders' 2020 Presidential Campaign Jim Kessler Former Aide to Senator Chuck Schumer Stephen Moore Senior Economic Advisor to Donald Trump 2016 Presidential Campaign Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
Biden's Balancing Act | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
December 2, 2020
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us