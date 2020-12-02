Baghdad forces begin removing PKK terrorists from Sinjar

Iraqi security forces have launched an operation in the country's north to push PKK terrorists out of the region. The area has been under the control and influence of PKK terrorists since 2014. Iraq wants to clear its territory of all militias in order to allow the safe return of displaced Iraqis. Security analyst Murat Aslan weighs in #Iraqisecurity #Sinjar #PKKterroristorganization