December 2, 2020
WORLD
TRT World Forum 2020: How has COVID-19 affected the tourism and travel industry?
The second day of the annual TRT World Forum is under way in Istanbul. One of the topics dominating the event is the coronavirus pandemic. We speak to Head of the World Tourism Forum Institute Bulut Bagci on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the travel and tourism industry. #covid19 #tourism #trtworldforum
