Taking on the TPLF

This conflict in Ethiopia may be new, but the wounds are not. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s National Defense Forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) began fighting in November. It’s sent thousands of refugees into neighbouring Sudan, and there are estimates that hundreds of people have been killed. The UN is sounding the alarm about the dire humanitarian situation, while observers warn of the risk of a protracted civil war. Adam Pletts reports.