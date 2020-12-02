COVID-19: Are the far right exploiting the pandemic?

The far-right is exploiting people when they are at their most vulnerable, using the Covid crisis to recruit and plan attacks, according to the UN and the EU. So how to beat both the pandemic and the growing extremism it brings with it? Guests: Jean-Yves Camus Director of Observatory of Political Radicalisation Barbara Molas Centre for the Analysis of the Radical Right Benjamin R. Teitelbaum Professor of Radical Nationalism in Europe Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.