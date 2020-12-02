December 2, 2020
WORLD
Truck drivers in South Africa demand firms stop hiring foreign nationals
Truck drivers heading to South Africa from neighbouring countries have camped out at the borders as their employers tell them not to enter the country until it's safe. South African protesters are demanding road freight companies stop employing foreign nationals. Piers Pigou from the International Crisis Group weighs in. #Xenophobia #SouthAfrica #CyrilRamaphosa
