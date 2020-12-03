UK is first country to in the world to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Immunisations are set to start next week, with the elderly and health care workers among the first to receive it. Epidemiologist and professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia Paul Hunter weighs in.