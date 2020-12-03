Tehran moves to boost uranium enrichment, expel inspectors

A few days after the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists, Iran has moved to increase its enrichment of uranium. The country's Atomic Energy Agency will immediately resume the enrichment process, eventually reaching a level of 20%, far above the 3.67% agreed under the 2015 nuclear deal. We speak to Mohammad Marandi from Tehran University. #Iran #uraniumenrichment #nuclearinspectors