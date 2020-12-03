Pakistan’s first digital music festival features rap artists like Young Stunners

Young Stunners are a rising rap group in Pakistan. The duo of Talha Yunus and Talha Anjum have risen from the underground rap to becoming the most popular group in Pakistan. Now along with a 9 year old Kaky Thou$and, they set the stage on fire at Patari’s first ever digital music festival. #Patari #CokeFest #YoungStunners