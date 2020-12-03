Saudi diplomat causes stir online over ‘assassination’ comment

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al Jubeir has caused a stir online after he said the kingdom does not "engage in assassinations." Critics were quick to remind the minister of Jamal Khashoggi's murder in 2018. The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi 👉 http://trt.world/13sy #SaudiAssasinations #JamalKhashoggi #MohsenFakhrizadeh