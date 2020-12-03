December 3, 2020
Senior US official claims Israel is behind the assassination of Iranian scientist – report
A senior US official has told the New York Times that Israel is behind the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and Israel would frequently inform the US about its targets or operations beforehand. Iran Nuclear Deal 👉 http://trt.world/1qcz #Israel #Iran #Fakhrizadeh
