Trial of accused Liberian war criminal begins in Switzerland

The trial of a former Liberian commander accused of war crimes has started in Switzerland. Alieu Kosiah is facing charges of rape, recruiting child soldiers, assassination, and acts of cannibalism during Liberia's civil war. Nearly 250,000 people were killed in the conflict between 1989 and 2003. Aaron Weah from the Africa Transitional Justice Network weighs in on the importance of this case. #Warcrimes #AlieuKosiah #Liberia