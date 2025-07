Exclusive Farage: I'll fight a Brexit Betrayal

Nigel Farage says he will continue to campaign for the full British Brexit if Boris Johnson bows to the EU 1:06 - Nigel Farage in action 4:31 – Donald Trump and 2020 US Election 11:15 - #TrumpTV and 2024 US Election 14:20 - #Brexit deal 21:57 - #Immigration