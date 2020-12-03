December 3, 2020
Tech start-up reaps rewards with green vehicles in Uganda | Money Talks
To Africa now where a thriving tech start-up is turning to battery-powered tricycles to deliver goods to customers in Uganda. The online shopping company says it's reinventing the micro-retail sector by reducing the cost of doing business, and saving the environment using renewable energy. Adesewa Josh has the details.
