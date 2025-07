Germany gears up for vaccine rollout

Just a day after the UK approved a joint BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, #Germany is hoping have its own doses by later this month. From vial and freezer productions to #vaccine deliveries by #drone, companies part of the supply chain are getting ready for a major rollout. Sibel Karkus has more. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368