Tell Me: Euthanasia Right or Wrong

TRT World's Ayca Aydogdu shares your views and asks your questions from her home in self-isolation. CEO of Dignity in Dying Sarah Wootton and Alistair Thompson from Care not Killing talk about the two sides of the debate whether Euthanasia Right or Wrong. Watch other episodes of ‘Tell Me’ 👉 http://trt.world/TellMe #euthanasia #euthanasiadebate #assistedsuicide