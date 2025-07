Gitanjali Rao: Time’s first ‘Kid of the Year’

At only 15 years of age, Gitanjali Rao has already invented a mobile device to detect lead in drinking water and was named America's Top Young Scientist. Now, she's the winner of Time Magazine's first "Kid of the Year" award.