UAE Halts Visas to 13 Countries | Turkish-German Scientists Develop Vaccine
The UAE is known to attract global companies, business people and migrant workers to fulfill its ever increasing demand for labourers. South Asian workers alone make up around 60% of the population. So why have they then suspended visas to 13, mostly Muslim countries? Plus, we look at the Turkish-German couple that is behind one of the most promising COVID-19 vaccines. Guests Ian Black Visiting Senior Fellow at LSE Sami Hamdi Managing Director at International Interest Basak Yavcan Senior Researcher at University of Liege
December 4, 2020
