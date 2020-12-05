Israeli forces kill 13-year-old Palestinian

Israeli forces have killed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy during protests against illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. Ali Abu Aliyah was shot in his stomach and succumbed to his wounds in hospital. Four other Palestinian children have been severely injured during the protests in the past two weeks according to Unicef.