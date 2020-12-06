UK charities see many first-timers during Covid-19 pandemic

British charities say the coronavirus pandemic has caused an influx of "newly hungry" people who are relying on foodbanks. Suddenly out of work and unable to support themselves and their families, thousands are turning to charity for the first time in their lives. Sarah Morice reports. Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 #Foodbanks #Covid19 #Charity