Fauci apologises for saying UK ‘rushed’ vaccine approval

Top US infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, has apologised for implying that Britain’s drug regulator had rushed through its coronavirus vaccine approval. Fauci’s comments came after the UK became the first Western country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for general use. Chairperson of Biological Sciences at Texas A&M University Benjamin Neuman weighs in. #AnthonyFauci #UK #Covidvaccineapproval