Decoded: India Farmers' Revolt

Tens of thousands of farmers have laid siege on India’s capital New Delhi in the biggest challenge to Narendra Modi’s second term in office. Despite five rounds of talks, the deadlock over a controversial farming legislation remains. Decoded this week unwinds the conspiracies linking the farmers to Pakistan. #FarmersProtest Watch other episodes of ‘Decoded’ 👉 http://trt.world/Decoded