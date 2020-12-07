December 7, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN aid agency for Palestine on edge due to financial crisis
The UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees is on the verge of financial collapse after US President Donald Trump withdrew funding in 2018. However, the agency is hopeful that President-elect Joe Biden will reverse the decision. Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti explains how this will impact on Palestinian refugees. #UNRWA #PalestinianRefugees #UNFundings
UN aid agency for Palestine on edge due to financial crisis
Explore