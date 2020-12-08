Doctors exhausted after months of fighting pandemic

Last week, the former health care lead for President Obama received an email from the CEO of a hospital. Andy Slavitt describes it as coming from the heart of Trump country, but in making the letter public, he's removed the name of the sender. It speaks of the pain of losing almost 800 local residents to COVID-19. It mentions the suffering of the patients and the exhaustion of doctors and nurses. The letter ends with a direct appeal to Donald Trump. We speak to Trump campaign chairperson for Delaware Rob Arlett. #COVID19 #Obama #healthworkers