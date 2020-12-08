December 8, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Tech policies drive South Korean insurers to innovate | Money Talks
New, quick, and affordable policies are revitalising South Korea's insurance industry. So-called 'digital insurance plans' are attracting younger customers by offering personalised coverage. And as Joseph Kim reports, the growing digital insurance industry reflects the changing face of South Korea's economy. #SouthKorea #TechPolicies #Insurers
