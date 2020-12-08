Venezuela's Maduro declares victory after opposition boycott | Money Talks

Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, has claimed a sweeping victory in an election that was mostly boycotted by opposition parties. Maduro's alliance has taken back control of the only state institution which wasn't controlled by his socialist party. But as he tightens his grip on power, will Maduro be able to revive the failing economy that's being suffocated by runaway inflation? Liz Maddock reports. #Venezuela #NicolasMaduro #Elections