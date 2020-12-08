December 8, 2020
Dutch students build electric car from recycled materials | Money Talks
Alternative fuels are often seen as key to unlocking automobile efficiency and sustainability. But a team of students in the Dutch city of Eindhoven believes that's only the beginning. They've not only designed an electric vehicle that's zero-waste, but made of waste. Miranda Lin has more. #AlternativeFuels #ElectricCars #Waste
