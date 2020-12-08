WORLD
What has Nigel Farage been up to since the 2016 Brexit Referendum?
FOR FULL INTERVIEW WITH NIGEL FARAGE CLICK HERE:https://youtu.be/xDcHsyT68bU He claimed he 'wanted his life back' after the 2016 referendum but Nigel Farage has been anything but retiring. He's appeared alongside Donald Trump at his rallies, taken to the seas to highlight illegal immigration and his latest cause? Taking the UK government to task over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
December 8, 2020
