UAE royal buys 50% stake in Beitar Jerusalem football club

A member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family has become the co-owner of an Israeli football club. Four months after the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalise relations with Israel, Sheikh Hamad al-Nahyan has bought a 50 percent stake in Beitar Jerusalem. The head of sports at Kan Israeli National Broadcast Yoav Borowitz weighs in. #UAEroyal #Beitar #SheikhHamadBinKhalifaalNahyan