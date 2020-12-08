Journalist remembers breaking news of John Lennon's death

It's been 40 years since John Lennon was killed, but the man who first broke the news remembers it like it was yesterday. Former news producer Alan Weiss was in hospital when the music legend was rushed in after being shot. Emmy Award-winning journalist Alan Weiss talks to TRT World about what happened on that night. #JohnLennon #Beatles #AlanWeiss