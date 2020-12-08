BIZTECH
India hit with nationwide strike over agricultural reforms | Money Talks
Farmers across India have gone on strike demanding the federal government scrap farm reform laws which they say hurts their income and only benefits big corporations. In the state of West Bengal, farmers blocked railway tracks, preventing people from getting to work and goods from reaching markets. Thousands of others from northern states have set-up camps near the capital New Delhi, refusing to move out until their demands are met. They're calling for the repeal of three new laws that change how wholesale produce markets operate. Officials say the de-regulation will help attract new investments. But farm owners fear the changes will leave them vulnerable to large corporations that will drive-down prices for their produce. For more, we spoke to Ishan Russell, who's been covering the protests in New Delhi. #IndiaFarmers #AgriculturalReforms #WholesaleProduceMarkets
December 8, 2020
