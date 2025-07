Kids Movies | Three Days of the Condor | Emmerson Bockarie

On this episode of Showcase; Kids Movies 00:43 Noel Brown, Senior Lecturer in Media and Communication 06:48 Three Days of the Condor 14:48 Cat Couture 17:27 Emmerson Bockarie's Nine Lives 20:17 Vacant Stores in NYC 23:58 #HomeAlone #ThreeDaysoftheCondor #Cats