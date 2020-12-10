African Art Market | Hayat Nazer | Ibrahim Maalouf Concert

On this episode of Showcase; African Art Market during Pandemic 00:40 Valerie Kabov, Director of First Floor Gallery Harare 01:14 In Conversation with Hayat Nazer 07:20 Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace 13:22 Ibrahim Maalouf in Beirut 16:17 Earth Orchestra 19:28 Refugee Stories: Ethiopia 21:36 Ancient Iningai Art 23:53 #AfricanArtMarket #BuckinghamPalace #IbrahimMaalouf