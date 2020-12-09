Report: Only 10% of those in poor nations will be vaccinated

A new report is warning that poorer countries will be grappling with Covid-19 long after wealthy nations get it under control. The People's Vaccine Alliance says only 10 percent of those in lower-income nations will be vaccinated in the coming year, because rich nations have bought more than half of the vaccines in development. Natasha Hussain reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #PoorCountries #VaccineStocks #Pandemic