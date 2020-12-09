EU leaders meet on Thursday to discuss a host of issues

Leaders of the European Union will meet on Thursday and Friday to discuss a host of issues, including tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. Some of them are calling for sanctions against Turkey. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah looks at some of the straining relations between Ankara and Brussels. TRT World Forum 2020 👉 http://trt.world/fyf1 #eusummit #easternmediterranean #sanction