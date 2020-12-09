WORLD
Hunger for Democracy | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Congress is moving closer to an agreement on a $908 billion #stimulus plan, as the coronavirus #pandemic shows no sign of slowing down and health experts warn of a long winter ahead. 12 million people could lose their unemployment benefits on December 26th if Congress doesn't act. And as many as 40 million Americans could lose their homes after December 31st, when a federal ban on evictions ends. As hungry, jobless Americans look to the federal government for urgent relief, will lawmakers reach a deal? Meanwhile, the nation’s highest court is considering whether the Trump administration’s efforts to exclude America’s 11 million #undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census count is legal. How could the decision impact congressional representation and federal funding for states? Guests: Jamaal Bowman- Congressman-elect for New York’s 16th congressional district Gray Davis- Former Governor of California Tom Tancredo- Former Congressman from Colorado who ran for President in 2008 Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
December 9, 2020
