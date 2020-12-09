Carbon emissions fall 7% during COVID-19 lockdowns | Money Talks

Most countries of the world are falling behind their commitments to reduce pollution, according to the UN Environment Programme. It says they must prioritise green technologies to protect the planet and revive their economies from the COVID-19- induced economic slump. UNEP's annual emissions gap report finds that lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions helped reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by 7-percent this year. For more on this, Anne Olhaff joined us from Copenhagen. She's head of strategy at the UN Environment Programme's office at the Technical University of Denmark. #CarbonFootprint #UnEmissionsGap #ClimateCrisis