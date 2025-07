President Erdogan to attend special military parade in Baku

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Baku on Wednesday to attend a victory parade over the Azerbaijani army's liberation of territories that were under three decades of Armenian occupation and to hold talks with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev. Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova has more from Baku.