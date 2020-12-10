Did France award the Egyptian President with the Legion of Honour?

French President Macron has reportedly awarded Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi with the country's highest award, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, despite concerns over human rights abuses in Egypt. Egypt’s 2013 military coup, briefly explained 👉 http://trt.world/13c6 #TheLegionOfHonour #SisiAwarded #MacronSisi