December 10, 2020
UK warns people with allergies shouldn't get Pfizer vaccine
TRT World health correspondent Nicola Hill weighs in on people in the UK with severe allergies being told not to have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The country is the first western nation to start a mass vaccination programme with the drug, but two people who were injected on Tuesday have suffered adverse reactions. #UK #Pfizervaccine #allergicreactions
