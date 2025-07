The Godfather Coda

The death scene of Michael Corleone was an almost comical way for the iconic Godfather trilogy to end. It was much maligned by both critics and fans. But 30 years after the franchise's final installment hit theatres, Francis Ford Coppola has re-edited the film, that by most reports say, he never wanted to make. Zeynep Gokce has more. Jeremy Smith, Film Critic 02:45 #Godfather #AlPacino #Cinema