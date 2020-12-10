Did the Minsk group fail in its peace efforts over Nagorno-Karabakh?

Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza weighs in on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He says the Minsk Group did not fail in its efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict but rather it did not succeed to get heads of states to sit down with the two sides. ##AzerbaijanVictoryDay #Minskgroup #Armenia