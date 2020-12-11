WORLD
Paris to mark the fifth anniversary of the climate agreement
Leaders of more than 70 countries are expected to speak during a summit to boost global climate commitments. Under the Paris Agreement, each country must determine, plan, and regularly report on the contribution it undertakes to mitigate climate change. Director of Klima 2020 and a former Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Svein Tveitdal weighs in. #ClimateCrisis #globalheating #greenhousegasemissions
December 11, 2020
