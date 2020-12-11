EU leaders pass historic $2.2T stimulus package

EU leaders have broken a deadlock with Hungary and Poland and approved an historic $2.2-trillion- budget and stimulus package as surge in coronavirus infections ravages the region's economies. The agreement paves the way for the European Union to put into implement its seven-year budget, which includes a pandemic relief package worth almost $1-trillion financed by joint debt. Senior market analyst at the IG group Joshua Mahony explains how the markets have reacted to this move. #Business #EU #COVID19