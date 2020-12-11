Israel and Morocco agree to normalise relations

Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalise relations under a US-brokered deal. This makes Morocco the fourth Arab League country since August to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel. The 11th-hour foreign policy achievement could be among the last for the Trump administration before Joe Biden takes office next month. Natasha Hussain reports.