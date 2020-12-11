Australian group urges mining 'reset' after ancient site destroyed

Aboriginal landowners have called for a "reset" in Australia's mining sector after an inquiry pilloried Rio Tinto for blowing up a 46,000-year-old heritage site to expand an iron ore mine.