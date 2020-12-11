WORLD
1 MIN READ
Erbil, Baghdad Join Hands Against PKK Terror Group
Clashes in northern Iraq between the PKK terror group and Kurdistan Regional Government are raising fears of an all-out war. The Iraqi central government and KRG have deployed around 6,000 security forces near the Sinjar area to eliminate PKK presence, but that has only escalated the fighting. So could this turn into a full on war that can spell the end of the terror group in the region? Guests Saad Al-Muttalibi Political Security Adviser at Baghdad Security Council Murat Aslan Security Researcher at SETA Foundation
Erbil, Baghdad Join Hands Against PKK Terror Group
December 11, 2020
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us